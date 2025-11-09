Nevada and San Jose State meet in MWC play

San Jose State (3-6) at Nevada (1-8), Nov. 15 at 3:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: CBS Sports Network Key…

San Jose State (3-6) at Nevada (1-8), Nov. 15 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

Nevada Offense

Overall: 289.4 yards per game (131st in FBS)

Passing: 151.8 yards per game (127th)

Rushing: 137.7 yards per game (89th)

Scoring: 14 points per game (133rd)

Nevada Defense

Overall: 383.7 yards per game (87th in FBS)

Passing: 229.8 yards per game (85th)

Rushing: 153.9 yards per game (84th)

Scoring: 30.1 points per game (109th)

San Jose State Offense

Overall: 452.1 yards per game (22nd in FBS)

Passing: 333.8 yards per game (1st)

Rushing: 118.3 yards per game (113th)

Scoring: 25.6 points per game (82nd)

San Jose State Defense

Overall: 420 yards per game (118th in FBS)

Passing: 281 yards per game (132nd)

Rushing: 139 yards per game (53rd)

Scoring: 29.9 points per game (105th)

Nevada is 122nd in third down percentage, converting 32.5% of the time. San Jose State ranks 67th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 38.4%.

Nevada is last in the FBS with a -16 turnover margin.

Nevada is 134th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 65.4% of trips. San Jose State’s red zone defense ranks 72nd at 84.6%.

Team leaders

Nevada

Passing: Carter Jones, 644 yards, 3 TDs, 8 INTs, 59.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Caleb Ramseur, 372 yards on 85 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jett Carpenter, 286 yards on 26 catches, 1 TD

San Jose State

Passing: Walker Eget, 2,952 yards, 17 TDs, 5 INTs, 59.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Lamar Radcliffe, 319 yards on 61 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Danny Scudero, 1,132 yards on 68 catches, 10 TDs

Last game

Nevada was defeated by Utah State 51-14 on Saturday, Nov. 8. Chubba Purdy led Nevada with 80 yards on 3-of-7 passing (42.9%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 45 yards. Ramseur carried the ball eight times for 43 yards, adding three receptions for 57 yards and one touchdown. Carpenter recorded 58 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

San Jose State lost 26-16 to Air Force on Saturday, Nov. 8. Eget passed for 334 yards on 27-of-42 attempts (64.3%) with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball three times for 23 yards. Steve Chavez-Soto had 49 rushing yards on nine carries and one touchdown. Leland Smith had nine receptions for 144 yards.

Next game

Nevada plays at Wyoming on Nov. 22. San Jose State plays at San Diego State on Nov. 22.

