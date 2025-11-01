Nelson rushes for career-high 244, scores three TDs as Monmouth defeats Bryant 35-7

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Rodney Nelson racked up a career-high 244 rushing yards on 34 carries, adding two receptions for…

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Rodney Nelson racked up a career-high 244 rushing yards on 34 carries, adding two receptions for 62 yards and scoring three total touchdowns as Monmouth took down Bryant 35-7 on Saturday.

The Hawks (8-1, 5-0 Coastal Athletic Association), ranked ninth in the FCS coaches’ poll, rode a 21-point first half to win their sixth in a row.

Monmouth’s defense held Bryant to just 226 yards despite not forcing a turnover. Bryant was 4 for 13 on third downs, and 1 for 3 on fourth downs.

Frankie Weaver completed 14 of 19 passes for 218 yards, with two touchdowns, and two interceptions. He connected with Nelson on a 49-yard scoring heave with 21 seconds remaining in the half to give Monmouth a 14-point lead heading into the break.

Nelson broke free on a 69-yard rush to the end zone on the Hawks’ second drive of the game for the longest play of the game.

For the Bulldogs (2-7, 0-5), Zyheem Collick led with three catches for 69 yards. Bryant has now lost six straight after a 2-1 start that featured a win over FBS member UMass.

