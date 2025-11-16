MWC matchup features Wyoming playing Nevada

Nevada (2-8) at Wyoming (4-6), Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. EST. How to watch: MW Network Key stats Wyoming Offense…

Nevada (2-8) at Wyoming (4-6), Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. EST.

How to watch: MW Network

Key stats

Wyoming Offense

Overall: 330.0 yards per game (113th in FBS)

Passing: 184.2 yards per game (107th)

Rushing: 145.8 yards per game (81st)

Scoring: 17.8 points per game (128th)

Wyoming Defense

Overall: 344.3 yards per game (48th in FBS)

Passing: 175.9 yards per game (18th)

Rushing: 168.4 yards per game (100th)

Scoring: 20.6 points per game (33rd)

Nevada Offense

Overall: 301.8 yards per game (128th in FBS)

Passing: 156.1 yards per game (126th)

Rushing: 145.7 yards per game (82nd)

Scoring: 18.1 points per game (125th)

Nevada Defense

Overall: 372.3 yards per game (72nd in FBS)

Passing: 221.3 yards per game (71st)

Rushing: 151.0 yards per game (76th)

Scoring: 28.1 points per game (92nd)

Nevada ranks 121st in third down percentage, converting 32.8% of the time. Wyoming ranks 37th on defense, holding its opponents to 35.0%.

Nevada is 133rd in the FBS with a -11 turnover margin.

Wyoming is 91st in the FBS averaging 58.5 penalty yards per game, compared to Nevada’s 25th-ranked 43.6 per-game average.

Wyoming ranks 118th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 76.2% of trips. Nevada’s red zone defense ranks 72nd at 84.6%.

Team leaders

Wyoming

Passing: Kaden Anderson, 1,791 yards, 11 TDs, 10 INTs, 56.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Samuel Harris, 546 yards on 97 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Chris Durr Jr., 479 yards on 40 catches, 4 TDs

Nevada

Passing: Carter Jones, 839 yards, 5 TDs, 8 INTs, 63.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Caleb Ramseur, 500 yards on 105 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Jett Carpenter, 306 yards on 28 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Wyoming was defeated by Fresno State 24-3 on Saturday, Nov. 15. Anderson led Wyoming with 64 yards on 6-of-23 passing (26.1%) for no touchdowns and one interception. Harris carried the ball 12 times for 96 yards. Durr put up 37 yards on two catches.

Nevada won 55-10 over San Jose State on Saturday, Nov. 15. Jones led Nevada with 195 yards on 16-of-19 passing (84.2%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Ramseur carried the ball 20 times for 128 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for 29 yards and one touchdown. Dakota Thomas recorded 85 yards on six catches.

Next game

Wyoming plays at Hawaii on Nov. 29. Nevada hosts UNLV on Nov. 29.

