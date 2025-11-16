MWC matchup features Wyoming playing Nevada

Nevada (2-8) at Wyoming (4-6), Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. EST.
How to watch: MW Network
Key stats
Wyoming Offense
Overall: 330.0 yards per game (113th in FBS)
Passing: 184.2 yards per game (107th)
Rushing: 145.8 yards per game (81st)
Scoring: 17.8 points per game (128th)
Wyoming Defense
Overall: 344.3 yards per game (48th in FBS)
Passing: 175.9 yards per game (18th)
Rushing: 168.4 yards per game (100th)
Scoring: 20.6 points per game (33rd)
Nevada Offense
Overall: 301.8 yards per game (128th in FBS)
Passing: 156.1 yards per game (126th)
Rushing: 145.7 yards per game (82nd)
Scoring: 18.1 points per game (125th)
Nevada Defense
Overall: 372.3 yards per game (72nd in FBS)
Passing: 221.3 yards per game (71st)
Rushing: 151.0 yards per game (76th)
Scoring: 28.1 points per game (92nd)
Nevada ranks 121st in third down percentage, converting 32.8% of the time. Wyoming ranks 37th on defense, holding its opponents to 35.0%.
Nevada is 133rd in the FBS with a -11 turnover margin.
Wyoming is 91st in the FBS averaging 58.5 penalty yards per game, compared to Nevada’s 25th-ranked 43.6 per-game average.
Wyoming ranks 118th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 76.2% of trips. Nevada’s red zone defense ranks 72nd at 84.6%.
Team leaders
Wyoming
Passing: Kaden Anderson, 1,791 yards, 11 TDs, 10 INTs, 56.2 completion percentage
Rushing: Samuel Harris, 546 yards on 97 carries, 1 TD
Receiving: Chris Durr Jr., 479 yards on 40 catches, 4 TDs
Nevada
Passing: Carter Jones, 839 yards, 5 TDs, 8 INTs, 63.4 completion percentage
Rushing: Caleb Ramseur, 500 yards on 105 carries, 3 TDs
Receiving: Jett Carpenter, 306 yards on 28 catches, 1 TD
Last game
Wyoming was defeated by Fresno State 24-3 on Saturday, Nov. 15. Anderson led Wyoming with 64 yards on 6-of-23 passing (26.1%) for no touchdowns and one interception. Harris carried the ball 12 times for 96 yards. Durr put up 37 yards on two catches.
Nevada won 55-10 over San Jose State on Saturday, Nov. 15. Jones led Nevada with 195 yards on 16-of-19 passing (84.2%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Ramseur carried the ball 20 times for 128 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for 29 yards and one touchdown. Dakota Thomas recorded 85 yards on six catches.
Next game
Wyoming plays at Hawaii on Nov. 29. Nevada hosts UNLV on Nov. 29.
