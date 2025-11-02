MWC matchup features Utah State playing Nevada

Nevada (1-7) at Utah State (4-4), Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: CBS Sports Network Key stats…

Nevada (1-7) at Utah State (4-4), Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

Utah State Offense

Overall: 413.1 yards per game (48th in FBS)

Passing: 252.9 yards per game (44th)

Rushing: 160.3 yards per game (63rd)

Scoring: 31.5 points per game (49th)

Utah State Defense

Overall: 444 yards per game (128th in FBS)

Passing: 258.3 yards per game (119th)

Rushing: 185.8 yards per game (118th)

Scoring: 31.8 points per game (118th)

Nevada Offense

Overall: 295.4 yards per game (130th in FBS)

Passing: 155.5 yards per game (124th)

Rushing: 139.9 yards per game (88th)

Scoring: 14 points per game (133rd)

Nevada Defense

Overall: 366.4 yards per game (64th in FBS)

Passing: 211.4 yards per game (57th)

Rushing: 155 yards per game (84th)

Scoring: 27.5 points per game (90th)

Nevada is 121st in third down percentage, converting 33.6% of the time. Utah State ranks 78th on defense, holding its opponents to 39.3%.

Nevada is 135th in the FBS with a -13 turnover margin, compared to Utah State’s 58th-ranked +1 margin.

Nevada is 24th in the FBS averaging 43 penalty yards per game.

Nevada ranks 130th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 70.8% of trips.

Utah State ranks 131st in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:42.

Team leaders

Utah State

Passing: Bryson Barnes, 1,808 yards, 14 TDs, 3 INTs, 64.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Miles Davis, 576 yards on 85 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Braden Pegan, 654 yards on 39 catches, 5 TDs

Nevada

Passing: Carter Jones, 645 yards, 3 TDs, 6 INTs, 62.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Caleb Ramseur, 329 yards on 77 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jett Carpenter, 228 yards on 22 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Utah State lost 33-14 to New Mexico on Saturday, Oct. 25. Barnes led Utah State with 164 yards on 13-of-23 passing (56.5%) for one touchdown and one interception. Davis had 110 rushing yards on 10 carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for three yards. Pegan recorded 108 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Nevada lost 24-3 to Boise State on Friday, Oct. 24. Jones passed for 145 yards on 16-of-29 attempts (55.2%) with no touchdowns and three interceptions. Herschel Turner had 77 rushing yards on seven carries. Marshaun Brown put up 35 yards on four catches.

Next game

Utah State plays at UNLV on Nov. 15. Nevada hosts San Jose State on Nov. 15.

