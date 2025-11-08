Moten picks off 3 passes, Southern Miss uses 6 turnovers to beat Arkansas State 27-21

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Josh Moten intercepted three passes, Landry Lyddy had passing and rushing touchdowns and Southern Miss held…

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Josh Moten intercepted three passes, Landry Lyddy had passing and rushing touchdowns and Southern Miss held on to beat Arkansas State 27-21 on Saturday to remain unbeaten in the Sun Belt Conference.

Moten is the first Golden Eagle to make three interceptions in a game since 2002. He has five this season matching the five he had all of last year. Southern Miss (7-2, 5-0) intercepted five passes and had a fumble recovery against the Red Wolves (5-5, 4-2) on it way to its fifth straight win. Arkansas State had a four-game win streak snapped.

Lyddy rushed for a 7-yard score and connected with Elijah Metcalf for a 76-yard score and a 17-7 halftime lead. But it took Braylon Braxton’s 15-yard TD toss to Kyrin Heath with nine minutes left to give the Eagles (7-2, 5-0) the cushion needed to counter a pair of fourth-quarter scores by the Red Wolves (5-5, 4-2).

Braxton threw for 228 yards on 20-of-29 passing with Lyddy 4 of 6 for 128 yards. Both were intercepted once. Metcalf caught five passes for 143 yards.

Jaylen Raynor was 37 of 48 for 331 yards and two scores but threw four interceptions and lost a fumble. Josh Flowers was also picked off once.

Southern Miss has won five straight for the first time since 2015 and is off to a 5-0 start in conference play for the first time since 2003.

