Modest’s TD run proves to be game-winner in Wofford’s 16-14 win over The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Gerald Modest’s 2-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter proved to be…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Gerald Modest’s 2-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter proved to be the game-winner in Wofford’s 16-14 victory over The Citadel on Saturday for the Terriers’ third straight win.

Modest’s run completed an 11-play, 86-yard drive and gave the Terriers (5-6, 4-3 Southern) a 16-7 lead and the cushion it would need after Quentin Hayes capped a 61-yard drive for the Bulldogs (4-7, 3-4) with an 11-yard TD run to get The Citadel within three with five minutes to go.

Eli Campbell intercepted Hayes at the Terriers 21-yard line with 1:48 left and The Citadel’s final possession ended on downs.

Modest rushed for 99 yards on 13 carries. J.T. Fayard was 18-of-34 passing for 210 yards and a TD to C.J. Adams. Sam Spence kicked a 29-yard field goal.

Hayes threw for 153 yards and he rushed for 78 more. Jihad Marks had 107 yards receiving with a touchdown.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.