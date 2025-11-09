Missouri State and UTEP meet in CUSA play

UTEP (2-7) at Missouri State (6-3), Nov. 15 at 3 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Missouri State…

UTEP (2-7) at Missouri State (6-3), Nov. 15 at 3 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Missouri State Offense

Overall: 368.3 yards per game (80th in FBS)

Passing: 257.7 yards per game (38th)

Rushing: 110.7 yards per game (122nd)

Scoring: 22.6 points per game (103rd)

Missouri State Defense

Overall: 378 yards per game (80th in FBS)

Passing: 232.9 yards per game (92nd)

Rushing: 145.1 yards per game (69th)

Scoring: 25.9 points per game (80th)

UTEP Offense

Overall: 330.3 yards per game (114th in FBS)

Passing: 219.4 yards per game (82nd)

Rushing: 110.9 yards per game (121st)

Scoring: 21.6 points per game (110th)

UTEP Defense

Overall: 362.6 yards per game (63rd in FBS)

Passing: 193.9 yards per game (35th)

Rushing: 168.7 yards per game (101st)

Scoring: 25.8 points per game (78th)

UTEP is 133rd in third down percentage, converting 27.5% of the time. Missouri State ranks 78th on defense, holding its opponents to 39.8%.

UTEP is 122nd in the FBS with a -8 turnover margin, compared to Missouri State’s 37th-ranked +3 margin.

Missouri State is 115th in the FBS with 65.3 penalty yards per game.

UTEP ranks 115th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 77.3% of trips.

UTEP is 134th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 25:51, compared to Missouri State’s 49th-ranked average of 30:36.

Team leaders

Missouri State

Passing: Jacob Clark, 1,927 yards, 15 TDs, 8 INTs, 63.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Shomari Lawrence, 598 yards on 125 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Ramone Green Jr., 361 yards on 22 catches, 2 TDs

UTEP

Passing: Malachi Nelson, 1,163 yards, 8 TDs, 9 INTs, 54.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Skyler Locklear, 308 yards on 65 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Wondame Davis Jr., 457 yards on 20 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Missouri State won 21-17 over Liberty on Saturday, Nov. 8. Clark threw for 286 yards on 20-of-33 attempts (60.6%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for -15 yards and one rushing touchdown. Lawrence had 48 rushing yards on 13 carries, adding one reception for 11 yards. Tristian Gardner had five receptions for 80 yards and one touchdown.

UTEP fell 30-27 to Jacksonville State on Saturday, Nov. 8. Locklear threw for 244 yards on 16-of-32 attempts (50.0%) with two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 17 times for 82 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Ashten Emory had 37 rushing yards on 10 carries, adding one reception for five yards. Davis put up 166 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Missouri State plays at Kennesaw State on Nov. 22. UTEP hosts New Mexico State on Nov. 22.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.