Middle Tennessee meets Florida International in CUSA play

Florida International (3-5) at Middle Tennessee (1-7), Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Middle…

Florida International (3-5) at Middle Tennessee (1-7), Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Middle Tennessee Offense

Overall: 326.9 yards per game (112th in FBS)

Passing: 241.4 yards per game (58th)

Rushing: 85.5 yards per game (132nd)

Scoring: 18.9 points per game (123rd)

Middle Tennessee Defense

Overall: 374.6 yards per game (74th in FBS)

Passing: 231.8 yards per game (88th)

Rushing: 142.9 yards per game (60th)

Scoring: 29 points per game (96th)

Florida International Offense

Overall: 392.3 yards per game (64th in FBS)

Passing: 209.3 yards per game (91st)

Rushing: 183 yards per game (44th)

Scoring: 22.3 points per game (104th)

Florida International Defense

Overall: 415.8 yards per game (114th in FBS)

Passing: 256.4 yards per game (117th)

Rushing: 159.4 yards per game (89th)

Scoring: 29.9 points per game (105th)

Florida International ranks 117th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 43.9% of third downs.

Middle Tennessee is 118th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 76.9% of trips. Florida International’s red zone defense ranks 35th at 80%.

Middle Tennessee ranks 109th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:25, compared to Florida International’s 14th-ranked average of 32:38.

Team leaders

Middle Tennessee

Passing: Nicholas Vattiato, 1,915 yards, 13 TDs, 6 INTs, 60.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Jekail Middlebrook, 521 yards on 97 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Nahzae Cox, 424 yards on 35 catches, 5 TDs

Florida International

Passing: Keyone Jenkins, 1,402 yards, 6 TDs, 4 INTs, 63.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Kejon Owens, 887 yards on 136 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Alex Perry, 408 yards on 29 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Middle Tennessee lost 24-21 to Jacksonville State on Wednesday, Oct. 29. Vattiato led Middle Tennessee with 235 yards on 23-of-45 passing (51.1%) for two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball six times for 20 yards. Middlebrook had 20 rushing yards on 10 carries and one touchdown, adding six receptions for 87 yards and one touchdown. Hunter Tipton put up 56 yards on five catches.

Florida International lost 28-21 to Missouri State on Wednesday, Oct. 29. Jenkins threw for 147 yards on 15-of-24 attempts (62.5%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Owens carried the ball 18 times for 63 yards, adding two receptions for -6 yards. C’Quan Jnopierre had three receptions for 57 yards.

Next game

Middle Tennessee plays at Western Kentucky on Nov. 15. Florida International hosts Liberty on Nov. 15.

