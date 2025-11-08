McGhee’s fumble return for 95-yard TD highlights FAU’s big 1st half in 40-21 win over Tulsa

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Caden Veltkamp threw three touchdown passes, Damarius McGhee returned a fumble 95 yards for a…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Caden Veltkamp threw three touchdown passes, Damarius McGhee returned a fumble 95 yards for a touchdown and Florida Atlantic beat Tulsa 40-21 on Saturday night.

Veltkamp threw a 47-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter to Jayshon Platt and a pair of TD passes to Easton Messer in the second. McGhee’s scoop-and-score just before halftime gave FAU (4-5, 3-3 American Conference) a 31-6 halftime lead.

Veltkamp completed 21 of 29 passes for 272 yards for FAU (4-5, 3-3 American Conference). Messer caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Zach Gibson in the fourth quarter and finished with six catches for 83 yards. Kaden Shields-Dutton rushed for 107 yards on 10 carries. Platt totaled 114 yards on five receptions.

Baylor Hayes was 24-of-46 passing for 235 yards, threw two interceptions and added 47 yards rushing on 19 carries with a 7-yard touchdown for Tulsa (2-7, 0-6). Ajay Allen had 23 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown run for the Golden Hurricane.

