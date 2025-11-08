Matt Colombo and Adam Criter team up to lead San Diego’s 43-27 victory over Valparaiso

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Matt Colombo and Adam Criter combined for 238 yards rushing and scored two touchdowns apiece in…

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Matt Colombo and Adam Criter combined for 238 yards rushing and scored two touchdowns apiece in San Diego’s 43-27 victory over Valparaiso on Saturday.

Colombo carried 15 times for 121 yards and Criter had 117 yards on 26 carries. They had all but four of the Toreros’ rushing yards with quarterback Dom Nankil gaining four yards on three carries.

Nankil completed 21 of 29 passes for 219 yards with one touchdown for San Diego (6-4, 4-2 Pioneer Football League).

Valpo’s Rowan Keefe threw two touchdown passes in the second quarter and the Beacons (1-9, 0-6) led 14-13 at halftime.

Criter’s 9-yard run made it 20-14 in the third quarter but Ryan Ricketti’s 100-yard return on the ensuing kickoff gave Valpo a 21-20 lead.

San Diego took the lead for good, 26-21, on Colombo’s 3-yard touchdown run in the middle of the third quarter.

Keefe threw for 234 yards with three touchdowns but he was intercepted three times.

Other than a 67-10 victory against Virginia Lynchburg to open the season, this was only the second time that the Beacons scored more than 17 points.

