Mannino throws for a TD, runs for another and Marist shuts out Davidson in 2nd half for 37-10 win

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Sonny Mannino threw for 317 yards and a touchdown, Carter James rushed for two touchdowns and Marist shut out Davidson in the second half for a 37-10 victory on Saturday.

Marist pulled away by scoring 22 points in the third quarter. The Red Foxes took the second-half kickoff and went 13 plays and 75 yards in nearly seven minutes, capped by a 1-yard run by Mannino. James added a 16-yard run on the last play of the quarter to make it 30-10.

Lance Martinez, Connor Hulstein and Reed Shumpert each had 90-plus yards receiving with Hulstein adding a 5-yard touchdown for Marist (5-6, 3-4 Pioneer Football League). Ja’Cyion Cox had a 14-yard touchdown run in the fourth to help Marist gain 196 yards on the ground.

Coulter Cleland threw for a touchdown and an interception for Davidson (2-9, 1-6), which was coming off a 14-13 victory over then-ranked Presbyterian. Ivan Hoyt had eight catches for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Davidson has had three PFL contests decided by four points or less under first-year coach Saj Thakkar.

Marist was coming off a 41-13 win over Stetson last Saturday — the most points for the Red Foxes in a game since scoring 45 at Stetson on Oct. 8, 2022. Marist concludes its season on Saturday against Presbyterian.

