Mannino accounts for 4 TDs in 2nd quarter, Marist races past Stetson 41-13

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Sonny Mannino threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more and Marist raced past Stetson…

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Sonny Mannino threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more and Marist raced past Stetson 41-13 on Saturday.

Jace Williamson had a 45-yard pick-6 to give the Red Foxes (4-6, 2-4 Pioneer Football League) a 10-0 lead after one quarter before Mannino engineered a 28-point second quarter.

Mannino had a 78-yard connection with Connor Hulstein, then scored on a 49-yard run and found Lance Martinez for a 36-yard score. Those three scoring drives took six plays. Then Mannino capped a five-play drive with a 3-yard run for a 38-0 lead.

Kael Alexander threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Beau Bankston two seconds before halftime and with 48 seconds left in the game Cayden Betts scored on a 2-yard run for the Hatters (3-7, 2-4).

Mannino was 8 of 15 for 187 yards.

Two quarterbacks combined to go 12 of 27 for 126 yards with three interceptions for Stetson.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.