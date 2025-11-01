Manning throws 3 touchdowns and No. 20 Texas holds off No. 9 Vanderbilt late for 34-31 win

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas quarterback Arch Manning returned from a concussion a week earlier to pass for 328 yards…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas quarterback Arch Manning returned from a concussion a week earlier to pass for 328 yards and three touchdowns, including a 75-yard connection with Ryan Wingo on the first play of the game, to lead the No. 20 Longhorns over No. 9 Vanderbilt 34-31 Saturday.

Texas led 34-10 in the fourth quarter before Vanderbilt staged a desperate rally behind quarterback Diego Pavia’s touchdown run, 67-yard scoring pass to Eli Stowers and a final TD toss to Richie Hoskins with 33 seconds left.

The Vanderbilt rally ended when the Commodores’ onside kick bounced through several players and eventually rolled out of bounds.

“Almost a playoff type game in November,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. “A great win … You’ve got to play 60 minutes in this conference for sure.”

Manning had been injured in Texas’ overtime win over Mississippi State and spent the week in concussion protocol. By Friday night, he’d been removed from the team’s injury report to the Southeastern Conference and started against the Commodores.

“I felt good the whole time,” Manning said. “It feels good to be back.”

His first throw of the day was a short toss to Wingo, who broke two tackles and was off on a sprint to the end zone. Manning also connected with C.J. Baxter as Texas built a 24-3 lead in the first half.

Against Vanderbilt, Manning went 25 of 33. Quintrevion Wisner rushed 18 times for 75 yards and a score, and Wingo had two receptions for 89 yards for Texas (7-2, 4-1 SEC).

Manning took a hard hit on his third touchdown pass, this one to Emmett Mosely V, but popped right up and celebrated with his teammates. It was one of few times Manning was under pressure all day.

“This was the best protection he’s gotten all year,” Sarkisian said.

Pavia struggled to get the Commodores (7-2, 3-2) going until late against a Texas defense that sacked him six times and limited his ability to run over the first three quarters.

Pavia finished with a career-high 365 yards passing and had 408 total yards.

“I admire the way he finished the game out. I admire the way our offense finished the game out,” Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said. “I would have loved to have recovered that onside kick, but we didn’t.”

The Takeaway

Vanderbilt: The loss damages the SEC title hopes, and the rally came up short by the slimmest of margins. The Commodores were only inches away from recovering the onside kick. Kicker Brock Taylor missed a 48-yard field goal attempt wide right in the third quarter

Texas: There is plenty to like about Manning &. Co. right now. After starting the season No. 1, the Longhorns were 3-2 by early October and unranked. A four-game win streak with a victory over a Top 10 opponent keeps the Longhorns among the SEC leaders and still within sight of a possible third consecutive berth in the College Football Playoff.

“The games in November are the ones they remember,” Sarkisian said. “I wish we would have finished a little better, but that’s OK. It gives me something to rip their (butts) about Monday.”

Poll Position

Texas figures to keep climbing. How far will Vanderbilt fall? The Commodores will miss out on a chance to reach their highest ranking in school history, which was No. 7 in 1937.

Up next:

Vanderbilt hosts Auburn Nov. 8.

Texas plays at No. 5 Georgia on Nov. 15.

