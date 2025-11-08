Mace rushes for 291 yards, 4 TDs in Villanova’s 28-10 win over Towson

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Ja’briel Mace rushed for a school-record 291 yards and four touchdowns and Villanova beat Towson 28-10…

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Ja’briel Mace rushed for a school-record 291 yards and four touchdowns and Villanova beat Towson 28-10 on Saturday for the Wildcats’ sixth straight win.

Mace broke Brian Westbrook’s record of 287 against Hofstra in 2001. Mace became the first Wildcat to rush for over 200 yards since 2013. His effort was the ninth 200-yard rushing game in school history.

Mace scored on 8-yard run in the first half that ended in a 7-7 tie. He ran for a 39-yard touchdown early in the third then added 82- and 22-yard scores in the final minutes of the game to finish off the win for the Wildcats (7-2, 6-1 Coastal Athletic Association), who are ranked eighth in the FCS coaches’ poll.

Mace’s 291 yards came on 28 carries and made up the majority of Villanova’s 472 yards offense and eclipsed the 287 the Tigers (4-6, 2-4) collected. Pat McQuaide thew for 120 yards.

Andrew Indorf threw for 156 yards and ran for 38 more for Towson.

