MAC matchup features Western Michigan playing Ohio

Ohio (6-3) at Western Michigan (5-4), Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Western Michigan Offense

Overall: 319.0 yards per game (119th in FBS)

Passing: 161.1 yards per game (122nd)

Rushing: 157.9 yards per game (64th)

Scoring: 22.3 points per game (104th)

Western Michigan Defense

Overall: 291.9 yards per game (14th in FBS)

Passing: 181.8 yards per game (22nd)

Rushing: 110.1 yards per game (22nd)

Scoring: 19.0 points per game (23rd)

Ohio Offense

Overall: 424.0 yards per game (40th in FBS)

Passing: 222.9 yards per game (78th)

Rushing: 201.1 yards per game (21st)

Scoring: 28.7 points per game (68th)

Ohio Defense

Overall: 375.0 yards per game (75th in FBS)

Passing: 226.1 yards per game (77th)

Rushing: 148.9 yards per game (72nd)

Scoring: 24.2 points per game (70th)

Western Michigan is 14th in the FBS averaging 37.9 penalty yards per game.

Ohio is 106th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 78.8% of trips. Western Michigan’s red zone defense ranks 17th at 75.8%.

Western Michigan ranks 21st in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:08.

Team leaders

Western Michigan

Passing: Broc Lowry, 1,314 yards, 7 TDs, 1 INT, 64.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Lowry, 591 yards on 125 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Tailique Williams, 403 yards on 32 catches, 2 TDs

Ohio

Passing: Parker Navarro, 1,987 yards, 12 TDs, 8 INTs, 65.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Sieh Bangura, 830 yards on 156 carries, 10 TDs

Receiving: Chase Hendricks, 845 yards on 60 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

Western Michigan won 24-21 over Central Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 1. Lowry led Western Michigan with 150 yards on 17-of-24 passing (70.8%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 22 times for 82 yards and one rushing touchdown. Jalen Buckley had 68 rushing yards on 14 carries and one touchdown. Williams recorded 48 yards on seven catches with one touchdown.

Ohio won 24-20 over Miami (OH) on Tuesday, Nov. 4. Navarro passed for 201 yards on 16-of-31 attempts (51.6%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball eight times for 32 yards. Bangura carried the ball 17 times for 102 yards and scored one touchdown, adding three receptions for 30 yards. Rodney Harris II put up 92 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Western Michigan plays at Northern Illinois on Nov. 18. Ohio hosts UMass on Nov. 18.

