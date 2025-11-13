MAC matchup features Northern Illinois playing Western Michigan

Western Michigan (6-4) at Northern Illinois (3-7), Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN2 Key stats Northern…

Western Michigan (6-4) at Northern Illinois (3-7), Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Northern Illinois Offense

Overall: 283.3 yards per game (132nd in FBS)

Passing: 108.1 yards per game (134th)

Rushing: 175.2 yards per game (48th)

Scoring: 15.5 points per game (132nd)

Northern Illinois Defense

Overall: 345.6 yards per game (48th in FBS)

Passing: 184.8 yards per game (24th)

Rushing: 160.8 yards per game (91st)

Scoring: 22.2 points per game (50th)

Western Michigan Offense

Overall: 320.7 yards per game (118th in FBS)

Passing: 157.6 yards per game (124th)

Rushing: 163.1 yards per game (58th)

Scoring: 21.8 points per game (110th)

Western Michigan Defense

Overall: 291.4 yards per game (12th in FBS)

Passing: 170.6 yards per game (14th)

Rushing: 120.8 yards per game (32nd)

Scoring: 18.4 points per game (17th)

Northern Illinois ranks 127th in third down percentage, converting 32% of the time. Western Michigan ranks 23rd on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 33.6%.

Both teams avoid getting penalized. Northern Illinois ranks 19th in the FBS averaging 40.5 penalty yards per game, and Western Michigan ranks 10th with a 35.1-yard average.

Western Michigan ranks 123rd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 75% of trips. Northern Illinois’ red zone defense ranks 90th at 86.1%.

Northern Illinois is 88th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:15, compared to Western Michigan’s 21st-ranked average of 32:02.

Team leaders

Northern Illinois

Passing: Josh Holst, 689 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs, 60.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Telly Johnson Jr., 612 yards on 110 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: DeAree Rogers, 473 yards on 42 catches, 3 TDs

Western Michigan

Passing: Broc Lowry, 1,440 yards, 7 TDs, 1 INT, 64.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Lowry, 683 yards on 143 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Tailique Williams, 474 yards on 33 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Northern Illinois won 45-3 over UMass on Wednesday, Nov. 12. Jalen Macon threw for 73 yards on 3-of-4 attempts (75.0%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 98 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Chavon Wright carried the ball 12 times for 86 yards and scored one touchdown. Elijah Porter put up 67 yards on one catch with one touchdown.

Western Michigan won 17-13 over Ohio on Tuesday, Nov. 11. Lowry led Western Michigan with 126 yards on 9-of-14 passing (64.3%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 18 times for 92 yards and one rushing touchdown. Jalen Buckley carried the ball 14 times for 82 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for -1 yards. Williams recorded 71 yards on one catch.

Next game

Northern Illinois hosts Kent State on Nov. 28. Western Michigan plays at Eastern Michigan on Nov. 25.

