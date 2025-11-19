MAC matchup features Eastern Michigan taking on Western Michigan

Western Michigan (7-4) at Eastern Michigan (4-7), Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN2 Key stats Eastern…

Western Michigan (7-4) at Eastern Michigan (4-7), Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Eastern Michigan Offense

Overall: 369.6 yards per game (81st in FBS)

Passing: 226.4 yards per game (72nd)

Rushing: 143.3 yards per game (85th)

Scoring: 24.4 points per game (88th)

Eastern Michigan Defense

Overall: 416.8 yards per game (115th in FBS)

Passing: 190.9 yards per game (31st)

Rushing: 225.9 yards per game (136th)

Scoring: 29.6 points per game (101st)

Western Michigan Offense

Overall: 327.3 yards per game (114th in FBS)

Passing: 146.2 yards per game (128th)

Rushing: 181.1 yards per game (40th)

Scoring: 23.0 points per game (103rd)

Western Michigan Defense

Overall: 287.8 yards per game (12th in FBS)

Passing: 162.2 yards per game (10th)

Rushing: 125.6 yards per game (33rd)

Scoring: 18.5 points per game (18th)

Eastern Michigan is 130th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 46.4% of the time. Western Michigan ranks 57th on offense, converting on 41.4% of third downs.

Western Michigan is 10th in the FBS averaging 33.5 penalty yards per game.

Both teams have strong red zone defenses. Eastern Michigan is 22nd in FBS, with opponents scoring on 78.0% of trips. Western Michigan’s red zone defense ranks 24th at 78.4%.

Eastern Michigan ranks 117th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:06, compared to Western Michigan’s 17th-ranked average of 32:12.

Team leaders

Eastern Michigan

Passing: Noah Kim, 2,490 yards, 16 TDs, 8 INTs, 61.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Dontae McMillan, 903 yards on 166 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Nick Devereaux, 503 yards on 32 catches, 6 TDs

Western Michigan

Passing: Broc Lowry, 1,472 yards, 7 TDs, 2 INTs, 64.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Lowry, 783 yards on 156 carries, 12 TDs

Receiving: Tailique Williams, 478 yards on 35 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Eastern Michigan won 24-9 over Ball State on Saturday, Nov. 15. Kim passed for 229 yards on 18-of-29 attempts (62.1%) with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for 21 yards and one rushing touchdown. McMillan had 80 rushing yards on 21 carries, adding two receptions for 13 yards. Jamarien Wheeler had six receptions for 131 yards and one touchdown.

Western Michigan won 35-19 over Northern Illinois on Tuesday, Nov. 18. Lowry led Western Michigan with 32 yards on 5-of-9 passing (55.6%) for no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 13 times for 100 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Jalen Buckley had 133 rushing yards on 24 carries and two touchdowns. Christian Leary had two receptions for 17 yards.

