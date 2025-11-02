MAC matchup features Eastern Michigan squaring off against Bowling Green

Bowling Green (3-6) at Eastern Michigan (2-7), Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Eastern…

Bowling Green (3-6) at Eastern Michigan (2-7), Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Eastern Michigan Offense

Overall: 366.8 yards per game (85th in FBS)

Passing: 227.9 yards per game (72nd)

Rushing: 138.9 yards per game (89th)

Scoring: 24.1 points per game (93rd)

Eastern Michigan Defense

Overall: 455.7 yards per game (130th in FBS)

Passing: 212.1 yards per game (61st)

Rushing: 243.6 yards per game (136th)

Scoring: 32.9 points per game (121st)

Bowling Green Offense

Overall: 304.8 yards per game (126th in FBS)

Passing: 157.8 yards per game (123rd)

Rushing: 147 yards per game (79th)

Scoring: 18.2 points per game (126th)

Bowling Green Defense

Overall: 346.8 yards per game (48th in FBS)

Passing: 201.2 yards per game (41st)

Rushing: 145.6 yards per game (67th)

Scoring: 25.7 points per game (80th)

Bowling Green ranks 23rd in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 32.7% of third downs.

Bowling Green is 121st in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 92% of trips. Eastern Michigan’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100% of red zone opportunities.

Eastern Michigan ranks 127th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:08, compared to Bowling Green’s 29th-ranked average of 31:29.

Team leaders

Eastern Michigan

Passing: Noah Kim, 2,051 yards, 14 TDs, 6 INTs, 62.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Dontae McMillan, 723 yards on 126 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Nick Devereaux, 409 yards on 27 catches, 5 TDs

Bowling Green

Passing: Drew Pyne, 882 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs, 62.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Chris McMillian, 339 yards on 81 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Jyrin Johnson, 347 yards on 28 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Eastern Michigan fell to Ohio 28-21 on Saturday, Oct. 25. Kim led Eastern Michigan with 259 yards on 21-of-30 passing (70.0%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 30 yards and one rushing touchdown. McMillan carried the ball 10 times for 49 yards, adding five receptions for nine yards. Devereaux put up 121 yards on five catches with two touchdowns.

Bowling Green fell 28-3 to Buffalo on Saturday, Nov. 1. Pyne led Bowling Green with 52 yards on 7-of-16 passing (43.8%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Austyn Dendy had 62 rushing yards on 18 carries. Johnson had five receptions for 69 yards.

Next game

Eastern Michigan plays at Ball State on Nov. 15. Bowling Green hosts Akron on Nov. 18.

