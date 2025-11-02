LSU visits No. 4 Alabama in SEC matchup

LSU (5-3) at No. 4 Alabama (7-1), Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: ABC Key stats Alabama…

LSU (5-3) at No. 4 Alabama (7-1), Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Alabama Offense

Overall: 410.5 yards per game (50th in FBS)

Passing: 291.6 yards per game (15th)

Rushing: 118.9 yards per game (114th)

Scoring: 34.4 points per game (30th)

Alabama Defense

Overall: 312.8 yards per game (24th in FBS)

Passing: 163.6 yards per game (12th)

Rushing: 149.1 yards per game (72nd)

Scoring: 18.3 points per game (20th)

LSU Offense

Overall: 355.3 yards per game (95th in FBS)

Passing: 249.0 yards per game (50th)

Rushing: 106.3 yards per game (124th)

Scoring: 25.5 points per game (84th)

LSU Defense

Overall: 325.9 yards per game (35th in FBS)

Passing: 191.1 yards per game (31st)

Rushing: 134.8 yards per game (51st)

Scoring: 18.9 points per game (22nd)

Alabama ranks 18th in FBS in third down percentage, converting 49.6% of the time.

Alabama is 8th in the FBS with a +9 turnover margin.

LSU is 82nd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 82.8% of trips. Alabama’s red zone defense ranks 8th at 70.0%.

LSU is 68th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 30:01, compared to Alabama’s 12th-ranked average of 32:49.

Team leaders

Alabama

Passing: Ty Simpson, 2,184 yards, 20 TDs, 1 INT, 67.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Jamarion Miller, 308 yards on 80 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Germie Bernard, 526 yards on 38 catches, 6 TDs

LSU

Passing: Garrett Nussmeier, 1,804 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs, 65.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Caden Durham, 378 yards on 79 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Aaron Anderson, 382 yards on 29 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Alabama defeated South Carolina 29-22 on Saturday, Oct. 25. Simpson threw for 253 yards on 24-of-43 attempts (55.8%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Miller carried the ball 10 times for 26 yards, adding three receptions for 23 yards. Daniel Hill put up 76 yards on four catches.

LSU fell 49-25 to Texas A&M on Saturday, Oct. 25. Nussmeier led LSU with 168 yards on 22-of-35 passing (62.9%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Harlem Berry had 59 rushing yards on nine carries and one touchdown. Barion Brown had four receptions for 60 yards.

Next game

Alabama hosts No. 18 Oklahoma on Nov. 15. LSU hosts Arkansas on Nov. 15.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.