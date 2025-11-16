Liberty visits Louisiana Tech in CUSA matchup

Liberty (4-6) at Louisiana Tech (5-5), Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Louisiana Tech…

Liberty (4-6) at Louisiana Tech (5-5), Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Louisiana Tech Offense

Overall: 346.1 yards per game (99th in FBS)

Passing: 179.4 yards per game (113th)

Rushing: 166.7 yards per game (55th)

Scoring: 25.6 points per game (79th)

Louisiana Tech Defense

Overall: 367.5 yards per game (66th in FBS)

Passing: 237.5 yards per game (93rd)

Rushing: 130.0 yards per game (43rd)

Scoring: 19.8 points per game (24th)

Liberty Offense

Overall: 374.7 yards per game (78th in FBS)

Passing: 199.3 yards per game (98th)

Rushing: 175.4 yards per game (45th)

Scoring: 23.7 points per game (96th)

Liberty Defense

Overall: 362.1 yards per game (61st in FBS)

Passing: 200.3 yards per game (46th)

Rushing: 161.8 yards per game (91st)

Scoring: 23.6 points per game (62nd)

Liberty ranks 97th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to Louisiana Tech’s 26th-ranked +5 margin.

Louisiana Tech is 136th in the FBS averaging 74.7 penalty yards per game, compared to Liberty’s 48th-ranked 50.1 per-game average.

Louisiana Tech ranks 115th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 77.4% of trips. Liberty’s red zone defense ranks 58th at 83.3%.

Louisiana Tech is 106th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:43, compared to Liberty’s 41st-ranked average of 30:52.

Team leaders

Louisiana Tech

Passing: Blake Baker, 1,228 yards, 5 TDs, 3 INTs, 66.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Clay Thevenin, 516 yards on 101 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Eli Finley, 366 yards on 31 catches, 0 TDs

Liberty

Passing: Ethan Vasko, 1,820 yards, 9 TDs, 8 INTs, 58.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Evan Dickens, 844 yards on 156 carries, 10 TDs

Receiving: Donte Lee Jr., 572 yards on 31 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Louisiana Tech lost 28-3 to Washington State on Saturday, Nov. 15. Evan Bullock threw for 36 yards on 4-of-10 attempts (40.0%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Andrew Burnette had 39 rushing yards on five carries. Finley had three receptions for 21 yards.

Liberty fell 34-27 to Florida International on Saturday, Nov. 15. Vasko led Liberty with 218 yards on 17-of-31 passing (54.8%) for one touchdown and two interceptions. Dickens had 106 rushing yards on 28 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for three yards. Lee recorded 79 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Louisiana Tech plays at Missouri State on Nov. 29. Liberty hosts Kennesaw State on Nov. 29.

