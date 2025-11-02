Liberty takes on Missouri State in CUSA action

Missouri State (5-3) at Liberty (4-4), Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Liberty Offense…

Missouri State (5-3) at Liberty (4-4), Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Liberty Offense

Overall: 371.4 yards per game (80th in FBS)

Passing: 197.4 yards per game (100th)

Rushing: 174 yards per game (52nd)

Scoring: 24.1 points per game (93rd)

Liberty Defense

Overall: 364.3 yards per game (61st in FBS)

Passing: 188.9 yards per game (28th)

Rushing: 175.4 yards per game (106th)

Scoring: 22.6 points per game (54th)

Missouri State Offense

Overall: 372.9 yards per game (77th in FBS)

Passing: 254.1 yards per game (38th)

Rushing: 118.8 yards per game (115th)

Scoring: 22.8 points per game (101st)

Missouri State Defense

Overall: 375.5 yards per game (75th in FBS)

Passing: 237.5 yards per game (96th)

Rushing: 138 yards per game (53rd)

Scoring: 27 points per game (87th)

Missouri State is 127th in third down percentage, converting 32.1% of the time.

Missouri State is 129th in the FBS averaging 70.8 penalty yards per game, compared to Liberty’s 33rd-ranked 45.9 per-game average.

Team leaders

Liberty

Passing: Ethan Vasko, 1,406 yards, 8 TDs, 5 INTs, 60.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Evan Dickens, 611 yards on 100 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Donte Lee Jr., 436 yards on 23 catches, 4 TDs

Missouri State

Passing: Jacob Clark, 1,641 yards, 13 TDs, 8 INTs, 64.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Shomari Lawrence, 550 yards on 112 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Dash Luke, 339 yards on 25 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Liberty defeated Delaware 59-30 on Saturday, Nov. 1. Vasko led Liberty with 221 yards on 14-of-20 passing (70.0%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 31 yards and one rushing touchdown. Dickens carried the ball 22 times for 217 yards and scored four touchdowns. Lee had five receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown.

Missouri State won 28-21 over Florida International on Wednesday, Oct. 29. Clark led Missouri State with 163 yards on 16-of-27 passing (59.3%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 35 yards. Lawrence had 104 rushing yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns, adding one reception for seven yards. Makai Cope had two receptions for 52 yards.

Next game

Liberty plays at Florida International on Nov. 15. Missouri State hosts UTEP on Nov. 15.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.