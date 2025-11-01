Lewis’ scoop and score, Phillips’ rushing lead South Dakota to 26-21 win over North Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — L.J. Phillips Jr. rushed for 106 yards and added a touchdown, and Dejuan Lewis returned a…

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — L.J. Phillips Jr. rushed for 106 yards and added a touchdown, and Dejuan Lewis returned a fumble for a touchdown to lead South Dakota to a 26-21 victory over North Dakota on Saturday.

South Dakota (6-4, 4-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference) forced a safety to open the scoring and Phillips added a rushing touchdown early in the second quarter.

The Coyotes then turned two Fighting Hawks turnovers into touchdowns.

Jerry Kaminski threw two interceptions in the first half. His second set up a 43-yard touchdown pass from Aidan Bouman to Larenzo Fenner with 45 seconds left for a 16-7 halftime lead.

The Coyotes added a field goal, then turned a Sawyer Seidl fumble into a touchdown. Chris Dixon forced the fumble at South Dakota’s 21-yard line, then Lewis scooped it and returned it 80 yards to make it 17 unanswered points.

Kaminski was 16-of-30 passing for 177 yards with a rushing score. Seidl rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns, making it his fourth consecutive game with more than 100 yards rushing.

It’s the first MVFC loss of the season for the FCS coaches poll No. 10 Fighting Hawks (6-3, 4-1), after early season losses to Kansas State and Montana.

