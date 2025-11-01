Lehigh blanks Georgetown 41-0 to tie a program record with 9 straight victories

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Hayden Johnson threw for 178 yards and a touchdown, Luke Yoder rushed for two scores and…

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Hayden Johnson threw for 178 yards and a touchdown, Luke Yoder rushed for two scores and Lehigh beat Georgetown 41-0 on Saturday to tie a program record with nine straight victories.

Lehigh (9-0, 4-0 Patriot) is tied with the 2012 team that went 10-1 for the longest win streak in program history.

Yoder had touchdown runs of 6 and 41 yards in the second quarter to put Lehigh ahead 20-0 at the break. Aidan Singleton’s 26-yard interception return in the third quarter made it 27-0. Johnson’s touchdown throw went for 27 yards to Geoffrey Jamiel.

It was the first shutout victory for the Mountain Hawks since blanking the Hoyas 27-0 on Oct. 10, 2009.

Yoder rushed for 62 yards on just eight carries. Jaden Green and Derek Morgan each had a rushing score for Lehigh.

Dez Thomas II was 14 of 25 for 168 yards with one interception for Georgetown (5-4, 2-2). Jimmy Kibble had five catches for 99 yards.

