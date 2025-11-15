LB’s TD: Jacob Rodriguez strikes Heisman pose again as No. 8 Texas Tech routs UCF 48-9

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez struck the Heisman Trophy pose again after the first offensive touchdown of his…

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez struck the Heisman Trophy pose again after the first offensive touchdown of his career, Reggie Virgil scored three times and No. 8 Texas Tech routed UCF 48-9 on Saturday.

The Red Raiders (10-1, 7-1 Big 12, No. 6 CFP) stayed on track for a shot at their first Big 12 championship in their regular-season home finale, reaching 10 victories for the first time since going 11-2 under the late Mike Leach in 2008.

The Golden Knights (4-6, 1-6) didn’t pick up a first down until they trailed 21-0 and dropped to 0-4 on the road, getting outscored 78-12 combined in the past two, a pair of trips to Texas. UCF had a season-low 52 yards rushing against the nation’s No. 1 run defense.

“The question was how were we going to handle success after last week,” said coach Joey McGuire, referring to a 29-7 victory over BYU in a top-10 matchup. “I’ve got these old guys. It’s a vet team. They believe in each other. They care about each other. I’m really proud of the way they played.”

Just as he did after a highlight-reel interception against the Cougars, Rodriguez lifted one leg and extended an arm while surrounded by teammates after the former high school quarterback scored on a 2-yard run in the wildcat.

“Everybody’s talking about quarterbacks for Heisman,” McGuire said, “so we put him at quarterback today, he scored a touchdown.”

Rodriguez, who scored touchdowns on fumble recoveries this season and last against Oklahoma State, set up Vigil’s third TD for a 35-2 lead with his fourth interception this season. No need for another Heisman pose, though, after the TD.

“We repped it throughout the week, and it looked good,” Rodriguez said. “Obviously, we were going on scout team. When they said (as we) got closer to the goal line, ‘Be ready,’ so I ran over there from the other side of the sideline and I was ready to go.”

Virgil’s first two scores came on the first two carries of his career in the second quarter, a 5-yarder early and a 30-yard sprint that ended with him hopping and skipping into the end zone. Cameron Dickey also had two rushing TDs.

“The one thing that sticks out to me is they just look like they’re playing at a different speed than us,” UCF coach Scott Frost said. “Part of that is their personnel. Part of that is we’ve just got to keep growing as a team. We’ve got to play with more speed and execution.”

Behren Morton threw for 149 yards and the 8-yard score to Virgil before getting replaced by Mitch Griffis late in the first half. Morton is playing through a leg injury, and original backup Will Hammond is out for the season with a knee injury.

UCF’s first points came on a safety when Texas Tech left tackle Howard Sampson was called for holding in the end zone.

Sampson also cost the Red Raiders a shot at a touchdown in the final seconds of the first half when he was flagged for taunting on a long completion to Caleb Douglas.

Officials ruled that Douglas scored, but a replay review made it a 32-yard catch to the 2 with 11 seconds left. Sampson’s penalty forced Texas Tech to settle for a field goal and a 38-2 halftime lead.

The takeaway

UCF: Barring back-to-back victories to finish the regular season and a bowl victory, Frost’s return eight years after leading the Golden Knights to an undefeated season will end with the program’s third consecutive losing record.

Texas Tech: All 10 of the Red Raiders’ wins are by at least 20 points, which is a school record. The victories have been by an average margin of 33.8 points.

Up next

UCF: The home finale is next Saturday against last-place Oklahoma State.

Texas Tech: After an open week, the Red Raiders finish the regular season at West Virginia on Nov. 29.

