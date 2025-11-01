Lamson throws 3 TD passes in Montana State’s 55-7 win over Northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Justin Lamson threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead Montana State to a…

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Justin Lamson threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead Montana State to a 55-7 win over Northern Colorado on Saturday for the Bobcats’ seventh consecutive victory.

Lamson’s pitch to Rocky Lencioni, Adam Jones’ 2-yard run and two Myles Sansted field goals made it 20-0 by halftime.

Lamson threw a pair of TD passes to Taco Dowler and ran 24 yards for another score to break the game open in the third quarter. One of Dowler’s TDs came on a screen pass that he turned into a 67-yard score.

Talon Marsh, a 280-pound defensive lineman, took a tipped pass for an 80-yard pick-6 for the Bobcats (7-2, 5-0 Big Sky Conference), ranked No. 4 in the FCS coaches’ poll.

Northern Colorado (3-6, 1-4) avoided the shutout with 1:31 left on Kieryus Boone’s short TD run.

Montana State has beaten Northern Colorado 13 straight times.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.