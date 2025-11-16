Lamson 3 total TD’s Dowler’s pick-6 help Montana State beat UC Davis 38-17

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Justin Lamson accounted for three touchdowns, Caden Dowler had two interceptions and returned one 82 yards…

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Justin Lamson accounted for three touchdowns, Caden Dowler had two interceptions and returned one 82 yards for a score, and Montana State beat UC Davis 38-17 on Saturday night in a matchup between two of the top teams in the FCS.

Montana State (9-2, 7-0 Big Sky Conference), ranked No. 3 in the FCS coaches poll, has won nine straight. The Bobcats close the regular season next Saturday at second-ranked and undefeated Montana for the conference title and an automatic bid into the FCS playoffs. The Aggies (7-3, 5-2) are tied with Sacramento State for third in the conference.

Lamson scored on a 3-yard run a minute into the second quarter and threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Chris Long with 1:38 left until halftime to give Montana State a 14-7 lead.

Myles Sansted kicked a 29-yard field goal almost six minutes into the second half and Dowler’s pick-6 made it 24-7 with 4:22 remaining in the third quarter.

Caden Pinnick was 18-of-29 passing for 206 yards and threw two touchdowns passes and two interceptions for tenth-ranked UC Davis, adding 80 yards rushing on 21 carries.

Lamson completed 10 of 18 for 144 yards and finished with a career-high 97 yards rushing and two TDs on 11 carries.

