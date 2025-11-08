L.J. Phillips Jr. powers South Dakota to 24-17 upset victory over South Dakota State

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — L.J. Phillips Jr. had a long touchdown run to cap the scoring early in the third…

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — L.J. Phillips Jr. had a long touchdown run to cap the scoring early in the third quarter and South Dakota held South Dakota State scoreless in the second half to finish off a 24-17 upset victory between ranked FCS teams on Saturday.

Phillips piled up 168 yards on 27 carries for South Dakota (7-4, 5-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference), ranked No. 25 in the latest FCS coaches poll while the Jackrabbits entered at No. 9. Phillips had the only score in the second half on a 32-yard run 3:36 into the third quarter.

South Dakota State (7-3, 3-3) jumped on top on the first play from scrimmage — a 75-yard touchdown run by Jack Smith for a 7-0 lead.

Phillips tied it on a 10-yard touchdown run before Eli Stader kicked a 40-yard field goal to put South Dakota State up 10-7 after one quarter.

Will Leyland tied it on a 34-yard field goal with 4:14 left in the second quarter and Aidan Bouman passed 19 yards to Larenzo Fenner for a touchdown and the Coyotes led 17-10 lead with 63 seconds left. That was enough time for Jack Henry to throw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Alex Bullock seven plays later to knot the score at halftime.

Bouman completed 14 of 21 passes for 158 yards for South Dakota.

Henry totaled 139 yards on 13-for-24 passing with an interception for South Dakota State. Smith led the Jackrabbits with 82 yards on three carries.

