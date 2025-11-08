Kente Edwards, Dean DeNobile lead Lafayette to 59-42 win over Colgate

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Kente Edwards ran for a career-high 260 yards, Dean DeNobile threw four touchdown passes, and Lafayette…

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Kente Edwards ran for a career-high 260 yards, Dean DeNobile threw four touchdown passes, and Lafayette defeated Colgate 59-42 on Saturday to remain undefeated in the Patriot League.

Edwards, a junior who had only 110 yards in his first two seasons, topped his previous high of 255 yards against Georgetown in September. He has 1,032 yards with two regular season games remaining.

Lafayette (7-3, 5-0) scored 24 points in the second quarter after being tied at 14 early in the period. The Leopards led 38-21 at halftime after DeNobile threw two TD passes and Edwards ran for another touchdown in the second quarter.

The Raiders got within 38-28 in the third quarter but DeNobile hit Mason Kuehner with a 19-yard touchdown pass to close out the period and Edwards’ 49-yard touchdown run made it 52-28 early in the fourth.

DeNobile was 18-for-29 passing for 206 yards and backup QB Daniel Lipovski threw a 26-yard touchdown pass for a team total of 232 passing yards.

The Leopards totaled 301 yards rushing and outgained Colgate 533-436.

Jake Stearney threw three touchdown passes and Jackson Kilburg, who completed 9 of 10 passes, had two TD throws for Colgate. Matt Fogler caught three touchdown passes.

Lafayette and Lehigh are tied for first place in the Patriot League. Lafayette hosts Lehigh in two weeks.

