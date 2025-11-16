Kennesaw State meets Missouri State in CUSA action

Missouri State (7-3) at Kennesaw State (7-3), Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Kennesaw…

Missouri State (7-3) at Kennesaw State (7-3), Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Kennesaw State Offense

Overall: 398.6 yards per game (62nd in FBS)

Passing: 232.1 yards per game (65th)

Rushing: 166.5 yards per game (56th)

Scoring: 26 points per game (75th)

Kennesaw State Defense

Overall: 388.1 yards per game (83rd in FBS)

Passing: 225.6 yards per game (80th)

Rushing: 162.5 yards per game (93rd)

Scoring: 22.5 points per game (50th)

Missouri State Offense

Overall: 375.1 yards per game (77th in FBS)

Passing: 264.9 yards per game (32nd)

Rushing: 110.2 yards per game (121st)

Scoring: 24.1 points per game (91st)

Missouri State Defense

Overall: 364.2 yards per game (62nd in FBS)

Passing: 222.1 yards per game (72nd)

Rushing: 142.1 yards per game (56th)

Scoring: 25.7 points per game (77th)

Missouri State is 117th in third down percentage, converting 33.6% of the time. Kennesaw State ranks 60th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 38.1%.

Kennesaw State is 107th in the FBS with a -5 turnover margin, compared to Missouri State’s 40th-ranked +3 margin.

Both teams are heavily penalized. Kennesaw State ranks 128th in the FBS averaging 68.7 penalty yards per game, and Missouri State ranks 120th with a 65.8-yard average.

Kennesaw State ranks 119th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:04, compared to Missouri State’s 32nd-ranked average of 31:17.

Team leaders

Kennesaw State

Passing: Amari Odom, 1,512 yards, 8 TDs, 6 INTs, 64.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Coleman Bennett, 515 yards on 109 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Gabriel Benyard, 668 yards on 43 catches, 5 TDs

Missouri State

Passing: Jacob Clark, 2,257 yards, 19 TDs, 8 INTs, 65.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Shomari Lawrence, 707 yards on 150 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Jmariyae Robinson, 438 yards on 33 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Kennesaw State lost 35-26 to Jacksonville State on Saturday, Nov. 15. Odom threw for 248 yards on 19-of-31 attempts (61.3%) with no touchdowns and three interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 51 yards and one rushing touchdown. Chase Belcher had 62 rushing yards on eight carries, adding two receptions for 24 yards. Benyard recorded 100 yards on five catches.

Missouri State beat UTEP 38-24 on Saturday, Nov. 15. Clark led Missouri State with 330 yards on 30-of-39 passing (76.9%) for four touchdowns and no interceptions. Lawrence carried the ball 25 times for 109 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for six yards. Robinson had seven receptions for 88 yards.

Next game

Kennesaw State plays at Liberty on Nov. 29. Missouri State hosts Louisiana Tech on Nov. 29.

