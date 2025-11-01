Katin Houser helps East Carolina score 31 straight to pull away for 45-14 victory over Temple

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Katin Houser threw two touchdown passes and East Carolina scored the final 31 points in a 45-14…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Katin Houser threw two touchdown passes and East Carolina scored the final 31 points in a 45-14 romp over Temple on Saturday.

Houser tossed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Yannick Smith on the seventh play from scrimmage for a 7-0 lead.

Ja’Marley Riddle picked off Evan Simon three plays after Pooh Lawton intercepted a Houser pass, and Anthony Smith scored on a first-play 45-yard run to put East Carolina (5-3, 3-1 American Athletic Conference) up 14-0.

Jamere Jones forced and recovered a fumble by TJ Engleman Jr. to give Temple (5-4, 3-2) the ball on the East Carolina 27-yard line. Jay Ducker scored on a 4-yard run four plays later to cut it to 14-7 after one quarter.

Keveun Mason scored on a 29-yard run early in the second quarter to tie it, but Mike Wright Jr. scored on a 15-yard run and Houser and Yannick Smith teamed up for a 59-yard score and a 28-14 halftime advantage.

London Montgomery ran 19 yards for a score and Marlon Gunn Jr. ran it in from a yard out for a 42-14 lead heading to the final quarter. The Pirates finished with 358 yards on 51 rushes with 11 different players contributing. Montgomery led the way with 84 yards on 14 totes. Nick Mazzie’s 46-yard field goal capped the scoring.

Houser completed 19 of 24 passes for 256 yards with an interception.

Simon had 80 yards and a pick on 11-for-20 passing for the Owls. Backup Gevani McCoy completed 4 of 5 for 71 yards.

