Kansas uses second-half surge to pull away from Oklahoma State, 38-21

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalon Daniels led four second-half touchdown drives as Kansas overcame a sluggish first half to trounce Oklahoma State 38-21 on Saturday.

Kansas (5-4, 3-3 Big 12) snapped a two-game losing streak.

“We (only) had 10 points (in the first half), but we scored on both possessions,” Kansas coach Lance Leipold said. “We just didn’t get off the field. It was a very fast first half.

“I think we established a little better running game in the second half, that gave us the balance that we needed.”

Daniels said it was just a matter of sticking with the game plan, and a fierce effort by the offensive line.

“Hats off to big old offensive linemen,” Daniels said. “They played a pivotal role in today’s game. Then the running backs doing everything that they can to gain every single inch, every single yard. And I think that just goes to show the resilience of our team.”

Zane Flores was 22-of-28 passing for 235 yards and two touchdowns for Oklahoma State (1-8, 0-6 Big 12), which lost its eighth straight game and 15th straight Big 12 game.

“It’s hard to pinpoint a moment when it went bad,” Oklahoma State interim coach Doug Meacham said. “It could be the field goal block (at the end of the first half). We could have gone in with some momentum. It’s just that fine of a line.

“What we have to do a better job of is when things don’t go the way we want them to, we have to put them to bed.”

Kansas took the second-half kickoff and went 75 yards in 10 plays to open up a two-score lead. Daniels hit Boden Groen in the back of the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown.

After an OSU three-and-out, Daniels found Bryson Canty for a 5-yard touchdown pass and a 24-7 lead. A Flores-to-Gavin Freeman’s 10-yard touchdown pass drew the Cowboys within 24-14, but Kansas answered with 3-yard and 5-yard touchdown runs by Daniel Hishaw Jr. and Leshon Williams, respectively.

Daniels handed the ball to Williams on the last 10 plays on the drive.

“I don’t remember the last time that I’ve done that,” Daniels said. “But the more and more I got every single play call, I’m like, ‘Okay, let’s go.’

Oklahoma State went 75 yards on 10 plays on the opening drive, taking a 7-0 lead on a Flores 12-yard pass to Shamar Rigby. Kansas responded with a 13-play drive, but stalled in the red zone, settling for a 39-yard Laith Marjan field goal.

OSU then held the ball for 14 plays on its next possession, but missed a 44-yard field goal attempt, giving the ball — and the momentum — back to Kansas. Kansas marched 73 yards in 15 plays for the go-ahead score. Hishaw bounced off a couple of defenders before scampering in from the 3-yard line.

OSU’s 19-yard field goal attempt was blocked to end the half.

The takeaway

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys struggled in all three phases, including missing two makeable field goals.

Kansas: The Jayhawks can still reach a bowl. They need one victory in their next three games: at Arizona and Iowa State and against Utah.

Up next

Oklahoma State hosts Kansas State Nov. 15.

Kansas will travel to face Arizona on Saturday.

