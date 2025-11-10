Kansas State leading tackler Austin Romaine out for season after opting for hand surgery

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State will be without leading tackler Austin Romaine for the remainder of the season after…

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State will be without leading tackler Austin Romaine for the remainder of the season after the All-Big 12 linebacker hurt his hand a couple of weeks ago and finally opted for surgery rather than to continue playing through the pain.

Wildcats coach Chris Klieman announced Monday that “we decided to shelve him for the rest of the year.”

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound Romaine has made 66 stops this season, despite playing with his left hand heavily wrapped in recent weeks. He made 11 stops and intercepted a pass in a loss to Texas Tech a couple of weeks ago.

Romaine’s injury is another massive blow to the Wildcats, who were ranked in the preseason Top 25 but have struggled to live up to expectations. They are just 4-5 overall and 3-3 in the Big 12 heading into Saturday’s trip to Oklahoma State, which means they need to win at least two of their last three games to become eligible for a bowl game.

They finish at No. 15 Utah on Nov. 22 and against Colorado at home the following week.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.