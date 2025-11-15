Kaminski, Wiltshire lead North Dakota past Murray State 35-17

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Jerry Kaminski threw for one touchdown and ran for another, Jonnie Wiltshire scored on an interception…

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Jerry Kaminski threw for one touchdown and ran for another, Jonnie Wiltshire scored on an interception return and North Dakota defeated Murray State 35-17 on Saturday.

Kaminski capped a 91-yard with a 15-yard touchdown pass to BJ Fleming to open the scoring and added a 28-yard run late to ice the game.

Sawyer Seidl carried 22 times for 96 yards and a 3-yard run on the opening drive of the second half to give the Fighting Hawks (7-4, 5-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference) a 14-9 lead after the Racers (0-11, 0-7) had three field goals in the second quarter for a 9-7 lead. North Dakota has not allowed a first-quarter touchdown in the last eight games.

Wiltshire had his 30-yard pick-6 after that to make it 21-8 and then Colton Brunell scored on a 1-yard plunge.

Baxter Wright was 23-of-34 passing but picked up just 140 yards for the Racers. He picked up a fourth-quarter touchdown on an 8-yard run.

It was a good bounce-back win for the Fighting Hawks, the 18th-ranked team in the FCS coaches poll. Top-ranked North Dakota State beat them 15-10 with a touchdown inside the final three minutes and in their third game they lost to now-No. 2 Montana 24-23, allowing a touchdown with less than two minutes to go.

