Joshua Dye’s career-best 221 yards rushing leads Southern Utah over Eastern Kentucky 27-17

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Joshua Dye ran for a career-high 221 yards — his second 200-yard game in three weeks — and Southern Utah defeated Eastern Kentucky 27-17 on Saturday night.

Dye carried 33 times and scored all three of the Thunderbirds’ touchdowns. He passed his previous career high of 204 yards against Utah Tech on Oct. 25. He has 1,542 yards this season.

The Thunderbirds and Colonels were tied at 17 at halftime before Southern Utah pitched a shutout in the second half. Eastern Kentucky was held to 254 total yards.

Southern Utah took the lead on a 32-yard field goal by Jayden Rogers midway through the third quarter and Dye capped off the win with a 1-yard TD run early in the fourth.

Bronson Barron passed for 256 yards and Shane Carr had 124 yards on seven receptions for Southern Utah (5-5, 4-2 United Athletic Conference).

Myles Burkett had a touchdown pass and a touchdown run for Eastern Kentucky (4-6, 2-4).

