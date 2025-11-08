Jones rushes for 115, Delaware State defeats Morgan State 14-12

BALTIMORE (AP) — James Jones ran for 115 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries as Delaware State weathered a…

BALTIMORE (AP) — James Jones ran for 115 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries as Delaware State weathered a Morgan State comeback attempt to win 14-12 on Friday night.

Jones scored less than a minute into the first quarter on a 68-yard rush that gave the Hornets (7-3, 3-0 MEAC) a 7-0 lead. Jones came close to another six seconds into the second quarter, but fumbled at the goal-line. The ball was recovered by freshman offensive lineman Amori Francis for his first career touchdown.

Randall Nauden, who ran for 104 total yards on just seven carries, had a 67-yard rushing score for the Bears (3-7, 0-3) to get his team within two points early in the fourth quarter, but the two-point attempt was no good.

After connecting on 19- and 37-yard field goals in the game, Alex Amaya’s attempt from 45 yards as time expired sailed wide to leave the comeback effort just short.

Morgan State leads the historical series, 10-4. Delaware State had not won since a 33-30 win on Nov. 11, 2017.

