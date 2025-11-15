Johnson throws for 259, Lehigh stays perfect with 27-7 win over Colgate

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Hayden Johnson threw for 259 yards on 17-of-25 passing, Geoffrey Jamiel caught nine passes for 138…

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Hayden Johnson threw for 259 yards on 17-of-25 passing, Geoffrey Jamiel caught nine passes for 138 yards and a touchdown, and Lehigh got past Colgate, 27-7 on Saturday to remain undefeated.

The game was called with 3:54 remaining in the fourth quarter due to lightning.

The Mountain Hawks (11-0, 6-0 Patriot League), ranked fourth in the FCS coaches poll, jumped to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter as Aaron Crossley opened the scoring with a 2-yard rush, his only carry of the game, and Connor Poole made a 32-yard field goal.

Poole tacked on a 30-yarder before Jamiel reeled in a 64-yard strike from Johnson to make it 20-0 just before halftime. Colgate would get on the board with 12 seconds left thanks to Matt Fogler’s 28-yard receiving score, but they wouldn’t find the end zone again.

Jaden Green added 54 rushing yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Anthony Feaster caught his only target for a 50-yard gain.

For the Raiders (4-7, 2-4), Fogler caught three passes for 83 yards, and Jake Stearney completed 15 of his 28 passes for 151 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

