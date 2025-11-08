Johnson, Franklin carry Florida A&M to 31-28 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — RJ Johnson III threw two touchdown passes and Thad Franklin rushed for 122 yards on…

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — RJ Johnson III threw two touchdown passes and Thad Franklin rushed for 122 yards on 26 carries with a score to lead Florida A&M over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 31-28 on Saturday.

Florida A&M led 17-7 entering the fourth quarter when the teams combined for 35 points. Christian Peters threw a 1-yard TD pass to Jaxson Issac with 24 seconds left to get the Golden Lions within three but they didn’t recover the ensuing onside kick. The teams exchanged two TDs each in the final 4:18.

Johnson was 17-of-25 passing for 235 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for the Rattlers (4-5, 3-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jamal Halley had a 28-yard rushing score in the fourth and Franklin followed with a 47-yard TD. Goldie Lawrence made five catches for 95 yards.

Peters was 26-of-36 passing for 333 yards and three touchdowns — two in the final minutes — for the Golden Lions (3-6, 2-4). D’Avery Robinson had 95 yards receiving and a score.

