Joe Pesansky rallies Florida International past Liberty 34-27 in OT

MIAMI (AP) — Joe Pesansky threw a go-ahead touchdown pass in overtime and Mister Clark intercepted Ethan Vasko to seal Florida International’s 34-27 victory over Liberty on Saturday.

Pesansky rallied Florida International (5-5, 3-3 Conference USA) with a 7-yard toss to Maguire Anderson and Clark ended matters six plays later. It came after Jay Billingsley kicked two field goals in the final 2:48 for Liberty (4-6, 3-3) to force overtime. He tied it with a 48-yarder with a second left.

Keegan Davis sacked Vasko to set up fourth-and-6 and then forced Vasko to hurry the pass that Clark intercepted.

Vasko opened the scoring with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Donte Lee Jr., but Pesansky answered with a 6-yard touchdown run to tie it at 7 after a quarter.

The Flames took a 14-7 lead on Vaughn Blue’s 2-yard touchdown run. FIU followed with Kejon Owens’ 9-yard scoring run to tie it.

Liberty moved ahead 21-14 on a 1-yard scoring plunge by Evan Dickens. Noah Grant’s 39-yard field goal with 1:49 remaining cut it to 21-17 at halftime.

FIU took its first lead at 24-21 on Pesansky’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Alex Perry early in the third. Grant’s 40-yard field goal early in the fourth upped the lead to six.

Pesansky completed 24 of 34 passes for 206 yards.

Vasko totaled 218 yards on 17-for-31 passing with two interceptions. Dickens carried 28 times for 106 yards.

