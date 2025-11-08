Jenkins throws 2 TD passes, Rice shut outs UAB in 2nd half for 24-17 win

HOUSTON (AP) — Chase Jenkins threw a pair of touchdown passes and Rice shut out UAB in the second half…

HOUSTON (AP) — Chase Jenkins threw a pair of touchdown passes and Rice shut out UAB in the second half for a 24-17 victory on Saturday.

UAB had possession at its 44 but Ryder Burton was sacked on third-and-5 and then threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-12 with 1:42 left. The Blazers did get the ball back with 50 seconds left, but stalled near midfield before time expired.

Jenkins’ 23-yard touchdown pass to Tyson Thompson knotted it at 7 midway through the first quarter, and his 3-yard TD pass to Aaron Turner made it 21-17 midway through the third.

Jenkins completed 11 of 15 passes for 41 yards. Quinton Jackson had 81 yards rushing on 22 carries for Rice (5-5, 2-4 American Conference). D’Andre Hardeman Jr. also had a touchdown run for the Owls.

Burton was 18-of-34 passing for 213 yards and threw two touchdown passes for UAB (3-6, 1-4). Iverson Hooks caught six passes for 89 yards with a touchdown. Brandon Hawkins Jr. also had a touchdown catch. Jevon Jackson ran 15 times for 89 yards for the Blazers.

