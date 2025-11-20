Jenkins rushes for 113 yards and 3 TDs and Stephen F. Austin beats Northwestern State 62-14

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Jaylen Jenkins rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns, Sam Vidlak completed nine of his 10…

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Jaylen Jenkins rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns, Sam Vidlak completed nine of his 10 passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns, and Stephen F. Austin rolled to a 62-14 victory over Northwestern State in the 79th meeting between the two rivals.

With the win, the Lumberjacks (10-2, 8-0 Southland Conference), ranked 13th in the FCS coaches’ poll, secured the conference title outright. They clinched a share of the title, and an automatic bid to the FCS playoff, with last week’s 26-15 win over Lamar.

SFA took the lead early with a 79-yard punt return by Bugs Mortimer, and held a 20-0 lead at the end of the first quarter thanks to touchdown receptions by Derrick Bohler and Kylon Harris.

Harris tallied 135 yards on just four receptions, and Bohler had 49 yards and two scores on three catches.

Richard Reese rushed for 115 yards and a score on 14 carries, as SFA rushers racked up 320 rushing yards. The Lumberjacks had 607 yards of total offense to Northwestern State’s 307.

Eli Anderson was 11-of-16 for 150 yards and two touchdowns for the Demons (1-11, 0-8).

The winner of the rivalry game receives the largest trophy in college sports, a 7-foot-6, 320-pound log that features each school’s logo as well as the results from every previous game.

Northwestern State leads the series 46-30-3.

