Jayden Denegal leads San Diego State past Boise State 17-7 in Mountain West showdown

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jayden Denegal ran for a pair of second-quarter touchdowns and the San Diego State defense did…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jayden Denegal ran for a pair of second-quarter touchdowns and the San Diego State defense did the rest in a 17-7 victory over Boise State on Saturday night in a Mountain West Conference showdown.

San Diego State (8-2, 5-1) took some possession of first place with two games remaining and improved to 6-5 all time against Boise State (6-4, 4-2). Both schools will play in a revamped Pacific-12 Conference next season.

Denegal scored on a 1-yard run 1:45 into the second quarter for a 7-0 lead.

Boise State used a 14-play, 75-yard drive to tie it 7-all, scoring on Dylan Riley’s 9-yard touchdown run.

Denegal answered with an 8-yard touchdown run with 70 seconds left and the Aztecs took a 14-7 lead into halftime.

Gabriel Plascencia kicked a 47-yard field goal with 10:51 left for the only score of the second half.

Lucky Sutton provided most of San Diego State’s offense with 150 yards on 25 carries. Denegal completed 6 of 10 passes for 17 yards and carried five times for 16 more. Christian Washington added 98 yards on nine rushes.

Max Cutforth totaled 104 yards on 12-for-18 passing for the Broncos. Riley carried 21 times for 79 yards and Sire Gaines had 78 yards on 13 rushes.

——

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.