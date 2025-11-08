Jarod Washington scores on pick-6, blocked field-goal attempt in South Carolina State’s 42-12 win

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jarod Washington had a pick-6 and returned a blocked field-goal attempt for a touchdown as South…

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jarod Washington had a pick-6 and returned a blocked field-goal attempt for a touchdown as South Carolina State beat Howard 42-12 on Saturday for the Bulldogs’ fifth straight win.

Washington’s 27-yard pick-6 was part of a 21-point first quarter for the Bulldogs (7-3, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) and his 56-yard return made it 28-3 at the end of the half.

William Atkins IV threw a pair of touchdown passes and finished with 213 yards. He was intercepted once. Jordan Smith had rushing and receiving touchdowns. Jalen Johnson made six catches for 87 yards and a score.

Backup quarterback Terrell Russell threw a 48-yard TD pass to Eric Slater for the only Bison (4-6, 1-2) touchdown.

