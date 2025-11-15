Jacob Clark’s 4 TD passes lead Missouri State to fifth straight win, 38-24 over UTEP

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jacob Clark threw a season-high four touchdown passes and Missouri State defeated UTEP 38-24 on Saturday.…

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jacob Clark threw a season-high four touchdown passes and Missouri State defeated UTEP 38-24 on Saturday.

The Bears (7-3, 5-1 Conference USA) led 24-7 at halftime, only to see the Miners storm back and tie it with a 17-point third quarter. In the fourth, Clark led touchdown drives of 75 yards and 74 yards to rally the Bears. He hit Tristian Gardner for a 12-yard touchdown and a 31-24 lead with 11 minutes remaining and his 3-yard scoring pass to Dash Luke made it 38-24 with a little more than 3 minutes left in the game.

Clark completed 30 of 39 passes for 330 yards. His top receivers were Jmariyae Robinson with 88 yards and Jeron Askren with two touchdowns. Shomari Lawrence had 109 yards rushing and a touchdown.

UTEP’s big third quarter featured a field goal, a Skylar Locklear touchdown run and a blocked punt for a touchdown. Locklear passed for 125 yards and led the Miners (2-8, 1-5) with 56 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

The Bears are on a five-game win streak and are hopeful of being awarded a bowl bid although they are in their first season in FBS. ___

