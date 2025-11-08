Jackson’s 3 TDs send Northern Iowa past Murray State 31-14

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Bill Jackson ran for 143 yards on 18 carries and scored three touchdowns and Northern…

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Bill Jackson ran for 143 yards on 18 carries and scored three touchdowns and Northern Iowa beat Murray State 31-14 on Saturday for its first win in the Missouri Valley Football Conference this season.

Northern Iowa (3-7, 1-5) never trailed against the winless Racers (0-10, 0-6).

Jackson’s 2-yard touchdown run gave Northern Iowa a 7-0 lead near the end of the first quarter, and his 35-yard scoring run early in second made it a 14-7 Panthers lead.

Near the midway point of the third, Jaxon Dailey threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to JC Roque Jr. to make it 21-14. Jackson ran it in from the 14 with 6:50 left in the fourth for a 31-14 advantage.

Murray State tied it a 7 when Kaleb Bailey threw a 54-yard touchdown to Darius Cannon with 12:53 left in the second and knotted it at 14 when Jawaun Northington ran it in from the 12 with 3 1/2 minutes before halftime.

Bailey threw for 113 yards and ran for 96 yards.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.