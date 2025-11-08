J.T. Fayard’s career-high 5 touchdown passes lead Wofford to 52-10 rout of VMI

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — J.T. Fayard threw a career-high five touchdown passes, three of them to Ivory Aikens, and Wofford…

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — J.T. Fayard threw a career-high five touchdown passes, three of them to Ivory Aikens, and Wofford blasted VMI 52-10 on Saturday.

Fayard, a sophomore who is 4-1 as the starter this season, had four TD passes in four games coming in.

The Terriers (4-6, 3-3 Southern Conference) led just 10-7 at halftime, then scored touchdowns on all five of their second-half possessions prior to taking a knee to end the game. The first four of those possessions ended in touchdown passes by Fayard.

Among Fayard’s second-half touchdown passes were a 59-yard connection with Aikens to open the third quarter and a 77-yarder to Isaiah Scott early in the fourth.

Fayard completed 22 of 33 passes for 365 yards. Scott had five catches for 113 yards.

Chandler Wilson was 14-of-20 passing for 138 yards for the Keydets (1-9, 0-6). He had a touchdown and was intercepted once.

