Iowa hosts Michigan State in Big Ten play

Michigan State (3-7) at Iowa (6-4), Nov. 22 at 3:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: Fox Sports 1 Key stats…

Michigan State (3-7) at Iowa (6-4), Nov. 22 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Key stats

Iowa Offense

Overall: 310.2 yards per game (118th in FBS)

Passing: 133.6 yards per game (132nd)

Rushing: 176.6 yards per game (44th)

Scoring: 28.7 points per game (62nd)

Iowa Defense

Overall: 261.2 yards per game (6th in FBS)

Passing: 157.4 yards per game (6th)

Rushing: 103.8 yards per game (16th)

Scoring: 14.9 points per game (9th)

Michigan State Offense

Overall: 335.8 yards per game (110th in FBS)

Passing: 212.5 yards per game (87th)

Rushing: 123.3 yards per game (104th)

Scoring: 24 points per game (92nd)

Michigan State Defense

Overall: 370.9 yards per game (69th in FBS)

Passing: 217 yards per game (66th)

Rushing: 153.9 yards per game (79th)

Scoring: 31.1 points per game (115th)

Michigan State is 103rd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 42.4% of the time. Iowa ranks 37th on offense, converting on 44.1% of third downs.

Michigan State ranks 101st in the FBS with a -4 turnover margin, compared to Iowa’s 40th-ranked +3 margin.

Iowa leads the FBS averaging 25.2 penalty yards per game.

Michigan State is 92nd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 86% of trips. Iowa’s red zone offense ranks 18th, scoring on 92.5% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Iowa

Passing: Mark Gronowski, 1,216 yards, 6 TDs, 5 INTs, 63.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Kamari Moulton, 612 yards on 120 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jacob Gill, 237 yards on 18 catches, 0 TDs

Michigan State

Passing: Aidan Chiles, 1,392 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs, 63.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Makhi Frazier, 520 yards on 116 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Nick Marsh, 559 yards on 48 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Iowa lost 26-21 to USC on Saturday, Nov. 15. Gronowski threw for 132 yards on 12-of-19 attempts (63.2%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball eight times for 32 yards and one rushing touchdown. Moulton had 90 rushing yards on 15 carries, adding one reception for one yard. DJ Vonnahme put up 59 yards on four catches.

Michigan State fell 28-10 to Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 15. Alessio Milivojevic threw for 128 yards on 17-of-27 attempts (63.0%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Elijah Tau-Tolliver had 79 rushing yards on six carries and one touchdown, adding eight receptions for 73 yards. Michael Masunas recorded 29 yards on three catches.

Next game

Iowa plays at Nebraska on Nov. 28. Michigan State plays Maryland on Nov. 29.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.