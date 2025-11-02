Iowa and No. 6 Oregon meet in Big Ten play

No. 6 Oregon (7-1) at Iowa (6-2), Nov. 8 at 3:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: CBS Key stats Iowa…

No. 6 Oregon (7-1) at Iowa (6-2), Nov. 8 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: CBS

Key stats

Iowa Offense

Overall: 317.9 yards per game (121st in FBS)

Passing: 132.6 yards per game (132nd)

Rushing: 185.3 yards per game (36th)

Scoring: 31.3 points per game (52nd)

Iowa Defense

Overall: 234.9 yards per game (2nd in FBS)

Passing: 151 yards per game (5th)

Rushing: 83.9 yards per game (10th)

Scoring: 13.1 points per game (4th)

Oregon Offense

Overall: 483.9 yards per game (9th in FBS)

Passing: 246.9 yards per game (52nd)

Rushing: 237 yards per game (9th)

Scoring: 41.3 points per game (5th)

Oregon Defense

Overall: 239.4 yards per game (4th in FBS)

Passing: 124.6 yards per game (1st)

Rushing: 114.8 yards per game (31st)

Scoring: 13.5 points per game (6th)

Oregon is 10th in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 30.3% of third downs.

Both teams have a +5 turnover margin to rank 23rd in the FBS.

Both teams avoid getting penalized. Iowa leads the FBS averaging 22.9 penalty yards per game, and Oregon ranks 21st with a 40.9-yard average.

Oregon is 135th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100% of trips. Iowa’s red zone offense ranks 10th, scoring on 94.1% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Iowa

Passing: Mark Gronowski, 946 yards, 4 TDs, 4 INTs, 64.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Kamari Moulton, 435 yards on 82 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Sam Phillips, 204 yards on 12 catches, 0 TDs

Oregon

Passing: Dante Moore, 1,772 yards, 19 TDs, 4 INTs, 71.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Noah Whittington, 433 yards on 51 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Dakorien Moore, 443 yards on 28 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Iowa won 41-3 over Minnesota on Saturday, Oct. 25. Gronowski passed for 135 yards on 12-of-19 attempts (63.2%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 24 yards and one rushing touchdown. Moulton carried the ball 15 times for 75 yards. Kaden Wetjen put up 49 yards on three catches.

Oregon defeated Wisconsin 21-7 on Saturday, Oct. 25. Dante Moore passed for 86 yards on 9-of-15 attempts (60.0%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Jordon Davison carried the ball 16 times for 102 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding two receptions for six yards. Dakorien Moore had three receptions for 45 yards.

Next game

Iowa plays at No. 23 USC on Nov. 15. Oregon hosts Minnesota on Nov. 14.

