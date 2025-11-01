Inagawa helps pace Drake in 24-19 win over Butler to stay perfect in Pioneer Football League

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Logan Inagawa threw for 244 yards and a touchdown and Drake remained unbeaten in the Pioneer Football…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Logan Inagawa threw for 244 yards and a touchdown and Drake remained unbeaten in the Pioneer Football League by beating Butler 24-19 on Saturday.

Drake’s Isaiah Bragg returned the opening kickoff 32 yards to the Drake 34. On the first play from scrimmage, Nick Herman took the handoff and ran 66 yards to the end zone for a 7-0 Drake (6-2, 5-0) lead.

Butler (5-4, 3-2) tied it on its second drive when Reagan Andrew connected with Archie Cox deep for a 54-yard touchdown pass midway through the first quarter.

With 2:35 before halftime, Inagawa led an 11-play, 85-yard drive that took 6:11 to put Drake back out front 14-7. Butler took the opening kickoff to the second half and traveled 75 yards in nine plays and scored when Andrew threw a 3-yard touchdown to Chet Yardley. Drake blocked the extra-point attempt to maintain a 14-13 lead.

Drake extended its lead to 17-13 on a 51-yard field goal by Harry Balke on the following drive and sealed it early in the fourth when Luke Woodson crashed in from the 1.

Andrew scored the final points of the contest when he ran it in from the 3 with 3:38 left. He threw for 191 yards, two touchdowns and was intercepted once.

