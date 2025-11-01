Idaho surrenders big lead before outlasting Northern Arizona 32-29 in OT

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Hayden Kincheloe ran it in from a yard out in overtime after Joshua Wood passed to…

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Hayden Kincheloe ran it in from a yard out in overtime after Joshua Wood passed to Elisha Cummings for a 24-yard gain on first down and Idaho rallied last in a 35-32 victory over Northern Arizona on Friday night.

After Northern Arizona (5-4, 2-3 Big Sky Conference), ranked No. 21 in the FCS coaches poll, was forced to settle for Samuel Hunsaker’s 38-yard field goal to begin OT, Wood hit Cummings in the right flat and Cummings did the rest to set up Kincheloe’s plunge for Idaho (4-5, 2-3).

Ty Pennington fumbled on a sack by Frederick Lujan III and Cruz Hepburn scooped it up and ran 63 yards for a touchdown to give the Vandals a 26-7 lead with 9:04 left in the third quarter.

Quran Gossett scored on a 1-yard run and Pennington fired a 57-yard scoring strike to Kolbe Katsis to cut it to 26-21 just 64 seconds into the fourth.

Katsis raced 28 yards on an end-around, and a second two-point pass was successful for a 29-26 advantage after the first one was waived off when the lights went out in the middle of the play.

Owen Adams’ 42-yard field goal on the final play sent it to OT.

Ryan Fontaine returned a punt he blocked 20 yards for a touchdown late in the first quarter to put NAU up 7-0.

Wood answered with a 3-yard touchdown toss to Ryan Jezioro and a 25-yarder to Cummings. Cummings’ 22-yard touchdown run with 28 seconds left gave Idaho a 19-7 lead at halftime. Wood finished with 180 yards on 15-for-31 passing. Cummings carried 12 times for 106 yards.

Pennington totaled 267 yards on 23-for-34 passing. Katsis had five receptions for 98 yards and Seth Cromwell had 116 yards on 18 carries.

