Hurst throws for 237 yards and 2 TDs as Presbyterian gets past St. Thomas 23-9

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Collin Hurst threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns, one each to Dominic Kibby and…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Collin Hurst threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns, one each to Dominic Kibby and Zach Switzer, as Presbyterian defeated St. Thomas-Minnesota, 23-9 on Saturday.

The Blue Hose (9-2, 5-2 Pioneer Football League) took a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter as Hurst found Switzer for a 13-yard score. St. Thomas answered in the third with nine unanswered points, including a pick-six from Branden Smith, to make it a one-point game heading to the final period,

Hurst responded by finding Kibby for a 31-yard strike with 11:50 remaining in the game. Nathan Levicki added a 2-yard rushing score for some insurance after the two-minute time-out.

Presbyterian outgained St. Thomas 298-175. Zeb Stroup and Caleb Francis each had interceptions, and the Blue Hose defense totaled four sacks.

For the Tommies (7-4, 5-3), JaShawn Todd caught seven passes for 60 yards.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.